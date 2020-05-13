RACER’s Esports calendar, May 14-17

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|May 14
|6:00 p.m.
|IMSA iRacing Pro Series – Road America
|IMSA GT
|iRacing
|click here
|May 16
|10:30 a.m.
|Formula E Race at Home Challenge
|Formula E
|rFactor 2g
|FS1
|May 16
|5:00 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Mid-Ohio
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|TBA
|May 17
|7:45 a.m.
|SRO E-Sport GT Series – Nurburgring
|GT
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 17
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – TBA
|Trans Am
|Gear.Club SIM edition
|click here
|May 17
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Barcelona
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 17
|8:00 p.m.
|GR Supra GT Cup – Nurburgring
|Supra GT
|Gran Turismo Sport
|info here
