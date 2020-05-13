Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s Esports calendar, May 14-17

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
May 14 6:00 p.m. IMSA iRacing Pro Series – Road America IMSA GT iRacing click here
May 16 10:30 a.m. Formula E Race at Home Challenge Formula E rFactor 2g FS1
May 16 5:00 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Mid-Ohio SCCA Club Racing iRacing TBA
May 17 7:45 a.m. SRO E-Sport GT Series – Nurburgring GT Assetto Corsa click here
May 17 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – TBA Trans Am Gear.Club SIM edition click here
May 17 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Barcelona GT3 Assetto Corsa click here
May 17 8:00 p.m. GR Supra GT Cup – Nurburgring Supra GT Gran Turismo Sport info here

