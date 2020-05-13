Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Declan Brennan?
Image by Marshall Pruett
By
|
Marshall Pruett
5 hours ago
The eighth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Irish public relations malcontent Declan Brennan. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode keywords:
Lozenge
Celine Dion
Devil’s Arse
Father Ted
Massive Overconsumption Of
Declan Brennan, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
