Image by Marshall Pruett

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Declan Brennan?

The eighth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Irish public relations malcontent Declan Brennan. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode keywords:

  • Lozenge
  • Celine Dion
  • Devil’s Arse
  • Father Ted
  • Massive Overconsumption Of

