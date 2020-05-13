MotoAmerica to race without fans at Road America

Road America and MotoAmerica announced Tuesday that their Superbike event set for the May 29-31 weekend will go ahead at the Elkhart Lake, Wis., road course, but without fans.

Although Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order is set to expire May 26, Road America and MotoAmerica concluded that the lack of clarity regarding restrictions on public outdoor events made the decision necessary. MotoAmerica is still planning to return to Road America for its second round June 26-28 with all previously scheduled public outdoor activities, including Vintage MotoFest. The June weekend will also feature the MotoAmerica Heritage Cup and the opening round of the Mini Cup by Motul.

“This event attracts competitors and fans, not only from the U.S. but around the world,” said Road America President and General Manager Mike Kertscher. “As of today, we cannot predict when we will be at a point that our outdoor events meet the proper criteria for mass public outdoor gatherings in the state of Wisconsin. Make no mistake, we intend to come back stronger and ready to continue with our existing June events — including the WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints, June 12-14, and the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR, June 18-21. We also anticipate by mid-June, there will be further transparency for hosting outdoor events, and we will be well within the final phase of allowing mass public gatherings to take place, which is a primary factor for why we added a weekend in June.”

“This is not something we ever imagined, but then again we never thought we’d be faced with something like COVID-19.” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We will continue to work towards making the event special for everyone tuning into the broadcast and will keep everyone posted moving forward for the next event in June. In the meantime, we urge our fans, teams, and riders to continue to do the right things to keep them safe and healthy.”

Customers who have already purchased tickets, camping or other items, for the May 29-31 MotoAmerica Superbike Series weekend, are encouraged to hold onto those items for the June 26-28 MotoAmerica Superbike Series event weekend. Those who would prefer to transfer their purchase to another event may do so at this link: www.roadamerica.com/ticket-exchange.