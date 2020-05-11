Williams signs McLaren’s Roberts as managing director of F1

Williams has announced the signing of Simon Roberts from McLaren in the role of managing director of F1.

Roberts has worked out McLaren since 2003 – including a year seconded to Force India – and has been the team’s chief operations officer since 2017. In that role he was responsible for engineering and factory operations, but he will start work at Williams on June 1 and oversee the team’s design and development process, racing, factory operations and planning.

The hire of Roberts strengthens Williams’ senior management team following a restructuring that was triggered by the departure of Paddy Lowe last year, which came of the back of the the 2019 car being delivered late to testing and proving to be well off the pace.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said Roberts will begin work once the FIA’s nine-week shutdown period ends.

“Simon will bring enormous experience and knowledge to the Williams team, and we are delighted that he is joining us when we head back to work after this long enforced F1 shutdown,” Williams said. “He will lead a highly talented team that’s looking forward to designing and developing the next generation of Williams F1 cars.”

Roberts was previously part of the McLaren executive team, and on his arrival at Grove will report to Williams CEO Mike O’Driscoll.