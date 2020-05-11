iRacing MX-5 Cup eSeries heads to virtual COTA

The second round of the Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup will take place tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET at virtual Circuit of The Americas, a track originally slated to be on the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule in April.

Tonight’s Esports event boasts a 35-car entry.

After Round 1 at Barber Motorsports Park, race winner Matt Cresci (No. 59 Slipstream Performance) leads the point standings, followed by Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) and Glen McGee (No. 23 Sick Sideways Racing). Two of those top three — Cresci and McGee — are former Mazda Road to 24 Shootout winners.

Patrick Gallagher (No. 29 McCumbee McAleer Racing) was the polesitter at Barber, but a collision with lapped traffic took him out of podium contention, so look for him to be at the front again.

Similarly, Brian Lockwood (No. 43 Sick Sideways Racing) was the fastest man on track, but a drive-through penalty cost him a potential victory.

One new name joins the entry list for Round 2: Mazda factory driver Tristan Nunez, who drives the No. 77 Mazda DPi in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Nunez (No. 62 Mazda Motorsports) joins his IMSA teammates, Harry Tinknell (No. 56 Mazda Motorsports) and Oliver Jarvis (No. 77 Mazda Motorsports) on the roster of guest drivers.

The 40-minute race will be streamed live on the Mazda Motorsports Facebook page and the ApexRacingTV YouTube page. Joining the commentary team this evening is regular series announcer Tony LaPorta.