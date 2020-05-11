Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Dario Franchitti?

The sixth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features three-time Indy 500 winner and four-time IndyCar Series champion Dario Franchitti. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode Keywords:

AR-15

Real Racing 3

Diesel Jeans

Sorry Page

Jimmie Johnson Addiction