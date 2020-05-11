Logano to co-host Planet Fitness 'Home Work-In'

NASCAR champion Joey Logano and two of his friends will host one of this week’s Planet Fitness’ “Home Work-Ins,” a free online fitness class open to all.

Logano’s workout will be streamed live on the Planet Fitness Facebook page this Thursday, May 14, starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Home Work-In virtual classes are approximately 20 minutes long and require no special equipment. Exercise is important — especially now in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — and this Planet Fitness series offers many tools for combating stress, with lots of motivation and inspiration along the way.

Expect the Team Penske driver to offer insight into how he’s been managing to keep fit preparing for NASCAR’s return this weekend to live racing action.

For anyone who can’t participate live, each workout is available to view on both the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the live broadcast is over.