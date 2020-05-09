Daugherty Speedway cancels Saturday race plan

Northwest Indiana dirt track Daugherty Speedway has canceled its plans to stage races in front of spectators on its 3/8-mile dirt oval on Saturday night. The track received a cease and desist order from the Indiana state government, which has prohibited such activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We regret to inform you that we have exhausted all options to race on Saturday, May 9, 2020, and will be cancelling the event based on our legal counsel’s recommendation,” the track posted on its Facebook page. “We have received the attached Cease and Desist letter from the Indiana State Department of Health. We have also had the road blocked off by local authorities, as you can see in the attached pictures.

“We are extremely sorry that we aren’t able to operate the racetrack this Saturday. We did everything possible to make the event happen. We will be refunding 100% of any monies paid. There have been several individuals that wanted to use it to donate, but it is easier if we refund 100% of the fees at once through our ticket processor.

“Thank you to everyone that stood behind us while we attempted to open up.

We will post options for drivers to practice according to the Governor’s order, effective May 11, 2020. We will also continue to work closely with the Governor’s team to discuss opening earlier than July 4, 2020.