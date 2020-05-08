Take a virtual preview of the Motorsports Hall of Fame Museum

Until the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum reopens, you can get a glimpse of it through a three-minute video preview created by Thomas R. Miller Photography and unveiled May 1.

“The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum is the only place in the world that honors and showcases achievers in every form of motorsports, including Stock Cars, Open Wheel, Drag Racing, Motorcycles, Sports Cars, Powerboats, Aviation and more,” said MSHFA President George Levy. “So our museum is the only place where you’ll see an incredible array of vehicles and artifacts representing all of those disciplines in one place.”

The MSHFA’s inductees are the best of the best from every category, selected by the best in a straight vote among 200 experts, many of them inductees themselves. Regular voters include Parnelli Jones, Mario Andretti, Don Garlits, David Hobbs, Don Prudhomme, Chip Ganassi, Richard Petty, Bob Tullius, Richard Childress and many more.

Watch the video at VintageMotorsports.com.