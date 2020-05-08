NASCAR sets stage lengths for Charlotte and Darlington

NASCAR has finalized the specifics for the upcoming events at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Darlington marks the return of NASCAR to competition for the first time in over two months after being halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tough South Carolina track will host two Cup Series races and one Xfinity Series event.

NASCAR then moves to Charlotte, which will host its traditional Coca-Cola 600 event on Memorial Day weekend. Charlotte will also have a second Cup race and one race for both the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

The designated stage lengths for each race are as follows. Note that the Coca-Cola 600, because of its length, will continue to have four stages instead of the traditional three.

Darlington

May 17 (Cup Series, 400 miles): 90/185/293 laps

May 19 (Xfinity Series, 200 miles): 45/90/147 laps

May 20 (Cup Series, 500 km): 60/125/228 laps

Charlotte

May 24 (Cup Series, 600 miles): 100/200/300/400 laps

May 25 (Xfinity Series, 300 miles): 45/90/200 laps

May 26 (Truck Series, 200 miles): 30/60/134 laps

May 27 (Cup Series, 500 km): 55/115/208 laps

Details regarding how the starting line-ups will be determined have not yet been announced. Teams will not have practice or qualifying (aside from the Coke 600) for any of these events.

NASCAR is limiting personnel who will have access to each facility and have put safety protocols in place for its return to competition. Team haulers will enter Darlington on Saturday, May 16 and undergo screening and equipment unloading.

On Sunday, May 17, garage access screening will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET. Teams will be able to engine prime and make final adjustments at 1:30 p.m. while drivers will report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The field will take the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET.