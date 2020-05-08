In-Car Audio: 1988 Audi 200 Quattro Trans Am at Monterey 2018

If there’s a desire for heavenly sounds to close the work week, here’s one of my favorite in-car audio captures, taken in 2018 at Laguna Seca with Zak Brown in his 1988 Audi 200 Quattro Turbo SCCA Trans Am machine.

Its 2.1-liter five-cylinder engine screams for our delight, and with two audio recorders running — one next to the turbo and wastegate, and the other next to the exhaust outlet — we get to hear everything that made this rally-bred beast an unstoppable force during its triumphant run to earn the 1988 Trans Am championship.