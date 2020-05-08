In-Car Audio: 1988 Audi 200 Quattro Trans Am at Monterey 2018
Image by Marshall Pruett
In-Car Audio: 1988 Audi 200 Quattro Trans Am at Monterey 2018
105
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
5 hours ago
If there’s a desire for heavenly sounds to close the work week, here’s one of my favorite in-car audio captures, taken in 2018 at Laguna Seca with Zak Brown in his 1988 Audi 200 Quattro Turbo SCCA Trans Am machine.
Its 2.1-liter five-cylinder engine screams for our delight, and with two audio recorders running — one next to the turbo and wastegate, and the other next to the exhaust outlet — we get to hear everything that made this rally-bred beast an unstoppable force during its triumphant run to earn the 1988 Trans Am championship.
Audi, Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Podcasts, Trans Am
105
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
1hr
Lockdown has been a very strange time, but certain things don’t change. Social media ensures there are plenty of opinions (and often (…)
1hr
NASCAR has finalized the specifics for the upcoming events at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Darlington marks the (…)
2hr
A few weeks ago, RACER surveyed our readers’ thoughts on how they are engaging with motorsports during this pandemic. In an effort to (…)
3hr
Three NASCAR tracks have lost dates on the 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR confirmed on Friday that it will not make up (…)
4hr
The CORE autosport-run factory GTE Pro Porsche 911 RSR 19s have been withdrawn from the 2020 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, RACER has (…)
4hr
Until the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum reopens, you can get a glimpse of it through a three-minute video preview created by (…)
5hr
While NASCAR and IndyCar have announced plans to return to action later this month and early next, respectively, efforts to kick-start (…)
7hr
The fifth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Race Director supreme Beaux Barfield. Recorded in 2018, the (…)
8hr
Formula 1 is in discussions with new venues that were not on the original 2020 calendar as it looks to put together a revised schedule (…)
9hr
As states across the country continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and begin the individual processes of reopening local (…)
More RACER
Comments