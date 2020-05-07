VM Back Issue Spotlight: Sept/Oct 2015 issue

As Vintage Motorsport magazine continues its 50% off back issue sale, we are showcasing a few prime examples of the issues available. Today we are looking back at the September/October 2015 issue. Deemed “VM‘s salute to Rennsport Reunion V” by editor-in-chief D. Randy Riggs, the 15.5 issue was chock-full of Porsche-centric content. Adorning the cover was a memento of the day Mr. Riggs checked “962C track drive” off the ol’ bucket list.

Bruce Canepa was gracious enough to let us wheel that 1990 Team Trust Porsche 962C around Laguna Seca and the beautiful photos from Michael Alan Ross along with insight from D. Randy Riggs tells a spectacular story.

