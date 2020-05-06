RACER’s Esports calendar, May 6-10

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|May 6
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday Night Dirt Racing – Chili Bowl
|midgets
|iRacing
|FS1
|May 6
|7:00 p.m.
|TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Gateway
|Pro Mazda
|iRacing
|click here
|May 8
|6:00 p.m.
|Subaru iRX All-Star Invitational Rallycross – Atlanta
|Rallycross
|iRacing
|Twitch.tv
|May 9
|10:30 a.m.
|Formula E Race at Home Challenge
|Formula E
|rFactor 2g
|FS1
|May 9
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Daytona
|Trans Am
|Gear.Club SIM edition
|click here
|May 9
|5:00 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – COTA
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|click here
|May 10
|7:45 a.m.
|SRO E-Sport GT Series – Spa
|GT
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 10
|1:00 p.m.
|eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Martinsville
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FOX/FS1
|May 10
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Suzuka
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
