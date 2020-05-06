Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s Esports calendar, May 6-10

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
May 6 7:00 p.m. Wednesday Night Dirt Racing – Chili Bowl midgets iRacing FS1
May 6 7:00 p.m. TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Gateway Pro Mazda iRacing click here
May 8 6:00 p.m. Subaru iRX All-Star Invitational Rallycross – Atlanta Rallycross iRacing Twitch.tv
May 9 10:30 a.m. Formula E Race at Home Challenge Formula E rFactor 2g FS1
May 9 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Daytona Trans Am Gear.Club SIM edition click here
May 9 5:00 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – COTA SCCA Club Racing iRacing click here
May 10 7:45 a.m. SRO E-Sport GT Series – Spa GT Assetto Corsa click here
May 10 1:00 p.m. eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Martinsville NASCAR iRacing FOX/FS1
May 10 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Suzuka GT3 Assetto Corsa click here

 

