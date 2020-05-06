Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Ricky Taylor?

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image via IMS

The third of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features IMSA Prototype champion Ricky Taylor. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode Keywords:
Billions
Kettle Bells
Fight Dreams
Toilet Lid
Green Eggs & Brisket

IMSA, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

