Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Ricky Taylor?
Marshall Pruett
The third of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features IMSA Prototype champion Ricky Taylor. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Billions
Kettle Bells
Fight Dreams
Toilet Lid
Green Eggs & Brisket
Acura, Ricky Taylor, IMSA, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
Marshall Pruett
