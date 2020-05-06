Daytona up next for Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship

The Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship drivers will get a shot at glory on the the high banks of Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Staged for a new date and time, the virtual “World Center of Racing” will play host to two virtual Trans Am races on Saturday, May 9 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

The track was the site of the 2019 season finale, and will return to the 2020 Trans Am schedule in virtual form this weekend.

Drivers will continue to race identically prepared Corvette C7.r GTLM machines on the Gear.Club SIM edition, a joint venture between Torque/UMG and Assetto Corsa, for Round 3 of the championship. The burgeoning entry list for Saturday’s virtual race at Daytona International Speedway will be announced Friday.

Coverage begins Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern with live commentary from Jonathan Green and Ben Cissell, featuring a swift qualifying followed by two 20-minute main events. For added excitement, the second round will be an inverted field.

Fans can stream the action by downloading the free Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app (www.gotransam.com//livetiming) and via UMGGaming on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/umggaming). The live stream will also be available on the series Facebook (www.facebook.com/gotransam) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTransAmSeries).