Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Robin Miller?
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Robin Miller?
Marshall Pruett
9 hours ago
The second of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features legendary IndyCar reporter Robin Miller. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Apps
Is Corn A Vegetable
Sherry Schultz
Lotus Europa
Hunter S. Thompson
The Bird Is The Word
Fogarty & Petty
Golf Ball Thief
Robin Miller, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
