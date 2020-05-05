Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image via Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Robin Miller?

The second of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features legendary IndyCar reporter Robin Miller. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

