Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VSCDA opens Blackhawk entries, appeals for charity donations

Image by Scott Paceley

VSCDA opens Blackhawk entries, appeals for charity donations

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

VSCDA opens Blackhawk entries, appeals for charity donations

By 1 hour ago

By |

As the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association opened entries for its June 19-21 Blackhawk Classic 28 at Blackhawk Farms Raceway — with safety precautions as top priority — event co-chairs Ron Soave and Jeff Porasik are asking for support for the Classic’s designated charity.

“The Rockford Rescue Mission, VSCDA’s charity beneficiary for our June and October Blackhawk races, has seen food and hygiene supply donations dwindle to a small fraction of what they were prior to March,” Soave said. “The individuals the mission serves are struggling just to survive.”

More information at VintageMotorsport.com.

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home