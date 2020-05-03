VSCDA opens Blackhawk entries, appeals for charity donations

As the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association opened entries for its June 19-21 Blackhawk Classic 28 at Blackhawk Farms Raceway — with safety precautions as top priority — event co-chairs Ron Soave and Jeff Porasik are asking for support for the Classic’s designated charity.

“The Rockford Rescue Mission, VSCDA’s charity beneficiary for our June and October Blackhawk races, has seen food and hygiene supply donations dwindle to a small fraction of what they were prior to March,” Soave said. “The individuals the mission serves are struggling just to survive.”

More information at VintageMotorsport.com.