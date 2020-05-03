RACER’s Esports calendar, May 3-5

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|May 3
|1:00 p.m.
|F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix
|F1
|F2 2019
|ESPN
|May 3
|1:00 p.m.
|eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Dover
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FOX/FS1
|May 3
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Road Atlanta
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 3
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Spa
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 5
|7:00 p.m.
|FR Americas iRacing Invitational – Fans’ Choice
|FR Americas
|iRacing
|click here
|May 5
|8:00 p.m.
|Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup – COTA
|MX-5
|iRacing
|click here
