RACER’s Esports calendar, May 3-5

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
May 3 1:00 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix F1 F2 2019 ESPN
May 3 1:00 p.m. eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Dover NASCAR iRacing FOX/FS1
May 3 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Road Atlanta Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
May 3 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Spa GT3 Assetto Corsa click here
May 5 7:00 p.m. FR Americas iRacing Invitational – Fans’ Choice FR Americas iRacing click here
May 5 8:00 p.m. Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup – COTA MX-5 iRacing click here

 

