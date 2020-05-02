Replay: Hoosier SCCA eSports Super Tour, Road America

It’s the fifth stop on the new Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA eSports Super Tour at Road America the home of the 2020 SCCA Runoffs.
With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as (…)
William Byron has won two eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series races since real-life racing went away. Still, thanks to some extra (…)
Conor Daly screamed, “That was hysterical!” as he crossed the finish in second place behind First Responder 175 presented by GMR (…)
Round 6 of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, Saturday May 2. This week, the First Responder 175 presented by GMR took the series to the (…)
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown believes the reluctance of big teams to agree to significant changes in Formula 1 threatens the overall future (…)
NASCAR says it will lift its ban on “most testing” from May 4. The series announced back on March 17 that it was banning all testing (…)
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey. Discussion Topics: (…)
A brief encounter with the late Ayrton Senna at the 1993 Hockenheim Formula 1 race saved Tony Kanaan’s young career when it was on the (…)
Among the many disruptions to everyday life resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has been the closure of schools across the nation (…)
Bryan Herta Autosport has joined the ranks of racing organizations using their enforced break from competition to help fight the COVID-19 (…)
