When Ayrton Senna saved Tony Kanaan’s career

A brief encounter with the late Ayrton Senna at the 1993 Hockenheim Formula 1 race saved Tony Kanaan’s young career when it was on the verge of collapse. TK (pictured above in his 1993 Formula Vauxhall/Lotus) shares the brief story of how his countryman — Brazil’s three-time F1 world champion who lost his life at the San Marino Grand Prix 26 years ago today — changed his life in an instant.