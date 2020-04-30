SCCA Pro Racing cancels COTA visit in June due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Based on the latest updates concerning COVID-19, the current environment regarding public events, extended international travel restrictions and feedback from FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship teams, drivers and crew, SCCA Pro Racing announced on Thursday that its season opener at Circuit of The Americas June 5-7 will be canceled. The series will still visit the Texas-based road course in October for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix (October 23-24).

“Based on feedback we received and the latest extension of travel restrictions, SCCA Pro Racing decided we cannot hold our scheduled event at Circuit of The Americas June 5-7,” said SCCA Pro Racing General Manager Sydney Davis Yagel. “The window for preparations and arrival would be too small for international teams and drivers, as well as those who reside in states with extended stay-at-home orders. We are currently looking at dates prior to our next scheduled event at Virginia International Raceway in July for a new season opener. We appreciate COTA management’s support and the support of our sponsors, teams, drivers, crews, volunteers and media as we navigate these changing conditions. While we want to get back to racing, safety is our number one concern.”

With the goal to still hold a six-event schedule, SCCA Pro Racing is continuing to develop its 2020 calendar for the Honda Powered F4 U.S. and FR Americas Championships with updates to follow in the upcoming days.