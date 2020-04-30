RACER’s Esports calendar, April 30-May 3

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|May 2
|10:30 a.m.
|Formula E Race at Home Challenge
|Formula E
|rFactor 2g
|FS1
|May 2
|2:30 p.m.
|IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Indianapolis
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|NBCSN
|May 2
|5:00 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road America
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|click here
|May 3
|1:00 p.m.
|F1 Esports Virtual GP – Interlagos
|F1
|F1 2019
|ESPN
|May 3
|1:00 p.m.
|eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Dover
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FOX/FS1
|May 3
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Lime Rock
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|May 3
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Spa
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
Comments