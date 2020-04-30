Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s Esports calendar, April 30-May 3

Zak Mauger/Motorsports Images

RACER’s Esports calendar, April 30-May 3

Esports

RACER’s Esports calendar, April 30-May 3

By 16 hours ago

By |

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
May 2 10:30 a.m. Formula E Race at Home Challenge Formula E rFactor 2g FS1
May 2 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Indianapolis IndyCar iRacing NBCSN
May 2 5:00 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road America SCCA Club Racing iRacing click here
May 3 1:00 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual GP – Interlagos F1 F1 2019 ESPN
May 3 1:00 p.m. eNASCAR Pro Invitational – Dover NASCAR iRacing FOX/FS1
May 3 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Lime Rock Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
May 3 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Spa GT3 Assetto Corsa click here

 

Esports

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home