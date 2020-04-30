FIA will share lessons from Austria F1 restart to help other categories

World motorsport governing body the FIA will use the experience of Formula 1 in its efforts to put on the Austrian Grand Prix to help other racing categories restart amid various COVID-19 restrictions.

F1 is targeting a season start date of the first weekend in July in Austria, when the Red Bull Ring was already scheduled to host a race on the original calendar. With motorsport on hold globally, FIA President Jean Todt says the governing body will be using F1’s experience to help put in place effective processes that will allow other categories to safely hold events as soon as possible.

“Regarding our championships, our aim is to resume them as soon as possible while protecting the health of the people involved in their organization, and in keeping with the instructions of the competent authorities,” Todt said in a letter to FIA member clubs.

“In Formula 1, we hope to be able to start the season this summer, with a first Grand Prix in Austria on the weekend of July 3-5. We will be able to share the learnings and processes to run motorsport under COVID-19 restrictions with all of you in order to restart all our competitions and grassroots motorsport as quickly as possible.

“In parallel, the discussions around the financial sustainability of our motorsport championships will continue to be held with our promoters, the manufacturers and teams in regular meetings.”

While many series have implemented significant cost-cutting measures during the pandemic, Todd says the FIA itself is not immune to its financial impact.

“Of course, the FIA is also suffering the consequences of this pandemic, but it is working on various budgetary scenarios to better assess its impact and study how to overcome it in the best possible conditions. Our Federation is robust and will continue to invest and support its Clubs wherever it can.”