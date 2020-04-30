AUDIO: 2009 Lola-Aston Martin LMP1 in-car at Monza, 2019

Enough with simulated racing audio. We need some real racing sounds to stir the soul, so jump into the cockpit of a 2009 Lola-Aston Martin LMP1 at the 2019 Monza ELMS weekend where we get to ride along and hear the 6.0-liter V12 engine scream down the long straights and pound over the curbs during a vintage racing session at the world-famous Italian road course.
Bikes 45m ago
Motocross legend Marty Smith killed in dune buggy accident
Motocross great Marty Smith was killed along with his wife Nancy in a dune buggy accident in California on Monday. He was 63. The pair were (…)
Industry 1hr ago
MAVTV brings motorsports to STIRR streaming service
In response to the rise in consumption of digitally streamed entertainment and the increasing demand for motorsports racing and (…)
Esports 1hr ago
IndyCar reveals details of IMS iRacing finale
IndyCar has revealed its plan for the final round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, to be held on the series’ spiritual home, the (…)
Off Road 1hr ago
Extreme E teams to run male/female driver pairings
Extreme E teams will be required to field both a male and female driver; a move the fledgling electric off-road series says promotes (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
FIA will share lessons from Austria F1 restart to help other categories
World motorsport governing body the FIA will use the experience of Formula 1 in its efforts to put on the Austrian Grand Prix to help (…)
Esports 2hr ago
Rallying’s Solberg guest stars in Brazil Virtual GP
Norwegian rally champion Petter Solberg will make his Formula 1 Esports debut in this weekend’s F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix at (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
The RACER.com Guest Mailbag with Acura Team Penske
It was one of those questions that kept popping up: would Penske ever return to sports car racing? And the answer came in (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
PW Power Systems, Marotti Autosport partner Vasser Sullivan
Marotti Autosport has created a partnership to bring PW Power Systems — a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — to IndyCar racing (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 7hr ago
Through the archives: Zora Arkus-Duntov, 1909-1996
Last week marked the anniversary of the passing of Zora Arkus-Duntov. I had met Zora because of my decade-long involvement (…)
Insights & Analysis 20hr ago
PRUETT: Texas, IndyCar and the question of timing
The state of Texas is preparing to open its doors to motor racing, and the NTT IndyCar Series can’t wait to take Governor Greg Abbott up on (…)
Comments