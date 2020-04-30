AUDIO: 2009 Lola-Aston Martin LMP1 in-car at Monza, 2019

Enough with simulated racing audio. We need some real racing sounds to stir the soul, so jump into the cockpit of a 2009 Lola-Aston Martin LMP1 at the 2019 Monza ELMS weekend where we get to ride along and hear the 6.0-liter V12 engine scream down the long straights and pound over the curbs during a vintage racing session at the world-famous Italian road course.