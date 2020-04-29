Podcast Interview: Michael McDowell

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Michael McDowell has been making NASCAR Cup Series starts for 13 years now, and just being able to do that has been his career highlight. In recent years, McDowell has made a home at Front Row Motorsports driving the No. 34 Ford Mustang, where he is now a veteran working with rookie John Hunter Nemechek in the Cup Series and Todd Gilliland in the Truck Series.

McDowell discusses that and more on this week’s podcast:

  • Recapping how the season started for his team (what went right and wrong)
  • How he felt about the lower-downforce package at Phoenix and whether NASCAR went in the right direction
  • If he is content with his place in the sport
  • How comfortable he is providing feedback and his opinion to NASCAR
  • From his diverse racing background, McDowell reveals what his favorite car to drive has been
  • Talking about his iRacing experience and needing a rig built for him
  • Giving sponsors exposure on iRacing during a real-life racing hiatus
  • And, if he is worried about knocking the rust off when racing resumes

