Podcast Interview: Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell has been making NASCAR Cup Series starts for 13 years now, and just being able to do that has been his career highlight. In recent years, McDowell has made a home at Front Row Motorsports driving the No. 34 Ford Mustang, where he is now a veteran working with rookie John Hunter Nemechek in the Cup Series and Todd Gilliland in the Truck Series.

McDowell discusses that and more on this week’s podcast: