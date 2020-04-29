Ford Performance reveals all-electric Mustang dragster

Electric race cars have been a coming thing for a while now, but drag racing figured to be among the last holdouts. No more, as Ford Performance has built a one-off Mustang Cobra Jet factory drag racer with all-electric propulsion. While it won’t hurt your ears and doesn’t use a drop of gasoline, it’s projected to run the quarter-mile in the low-8-second range at more than 170mph.

The purpose-built, battery-powered Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype is projected to deliver more than 1,400 horsepower and over 1,100 ft.-lbs. of instant torque to demonstrate the capabilities of an electric powertrain in one of the most demanding race environments.

“Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation,” said Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Icons. “Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

The electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 honors the original Cobra Jet that first dominated drag strips in the late 1960s and still is a major force in sportsman drag racing today. Ford Performance plans to give the car a public debut at a drag racing event later this year.

“This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports.”