F1 shutdowns extended from 35 days to 63

Formula 1’s teams must remain in a state of mandatory shutdown for nine consecutive weeks as part of further cost-saving measures approved by the FIA.

The standard shutdown period is the two-week summer break in August, however, that was moved forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic and initially extended to three weeks to be taken by the end of April. With many countries still in a state of lockdown, that was further extended to 35 days by the FIA, and the World Motor Sport Council has now nearly doubled the mandatory shutdown to 63 consecutive days.

“All competitors must now observe a shutdown period increased from 35 to 63 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June,” an FIA statement read. “50 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of 10 personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects.”

Power unit manufacturers have also been included in the shutdown regulations this year but with their own specific restrictions, with the period of consecutive days increased from 35 to 49 days. As with the teams, power unit manufacturers can request for a maximum of 10 personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects for the final two weeks of the shutdown.

F1 is targeting the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 as its season-opening event, which would give teams five weeks to prepare for the first race should that go ahead. However, multiple teams and power unit manufacturers have told RACER they need no more than half of that time to prepare.