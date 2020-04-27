Heitkotter dominates SRO GT Rivals Esports race at Paul Ricard

Racing under the lights in the south of France, Bryan Heitkotter drove to another dominating win in GT Rivals Esports competition on Assetto Corsa Competizione. It was his second series win, the American having won the opener at virtual WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in similar confident fashion.

Piloting a Nissan GT-R GT3, Heitkotter started on pole but relinquished the lead for the first ten minutes of the race to Kenton Koch, after a strong start from the Aston Martin driver.

Once he found a way past Koch, though, he quickly built a comfortable gap and paced the field all the way to the checkered flag.

Battles up and down the order showcased the close action, the Paul Ricard grid featuring 10 different manufacturers. As the skies darkened in real life, the Esports competition heated up: Drivers who didn’t qualify well began a march towards the front, and there was much wheel-to-wheel action throughout the 60-minute contest.

An eventful last lap led to the promotion of CrowdStrike Racing’s Kevin Boehm, who brought home back-to-back second place finishes in his Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Sadly, with only a few corners left, Koch ran out of fuel in the BSPort Racing Aston Martin V8 Vantage after running a solid second the entire race. He crossed the line with a penalty for cutting the course, dropping to ninth.

Young single-seater star Dakota Dickerson took the final podium position, finishing third in his Ferrari 488 GT3. A first-lap scuffle cost him several positions, but he worked hard to fight his way back to the front.

Keith Briscoe (Champion Motorsports Audi R8 LMS Evo) finished fourth and newcomer Kenny Murillo (Mercedes-AMG GT3) completed the top five in his first ACC race.

Racers Edge Motorsports driver Kyle Marcelli drove to his best finish of the season, ending up sixth after starting 19th in his Honda NSX GT3 Evo. Similar story for Kevin Anderson who started 22nd but came across the line in seventh driving an Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3.

Next Sunday, May 3, the GT Rivals Esports Invitational heads to Belgium for Round 4 at virtual Spa-Francorchamps — host site of SRO Motorsports Group’s signature event, the Total 24 Hours of Spa. Join us at 3:00 p.m. ET on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter to follow all the Esports action.

RESULTS

RACE REPLAY