Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER's Esports calendar, April 25-30

esports Sam Bloxham/Motorsport Images

RACER's Esports calendar, April 25-30

Esports

RACER's Esports calendar, April 25-30

By 11 hours ago

By |

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
April 25 1:04 p.m. Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Mid-Ohio RTI iRacing click here
April 25 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – COTA IndyCar iRacing NBCSN
April 25 5:00 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Watkins Glen SCCA Club Racing iRacing click here
April 26 7:45 a.m. SRO E-Sport GT Series – Silverstone GT Assetto Corsa click here
April 26 1:00 p.m. NASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Talladega NASCAR iRacing FOX/FS1
April 26 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Laguna Seca Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
April 26 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Paul Ricard GT3 Assetto Corsa click here
April 26 8:00 p.m. GR Supra GT Cup – Fuji Supra GT Gran Turismo Sport info here
April 28 7:00 p.m. FR Americas iRacing Invitational – Sebring FR Americas iRacing click here
April 28 8:00 p.m. World of Outlaws eDirt Shootout – Eldora WOO iRacing CBSSN/td>
April 28 9:00 p.m. NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series – Dover NASCAR iRacing info here
April 29 4:00 a.m. BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Montreal, Watkins Glen Supercars iRacing info here
April 30 6:00 p.m. IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Mid-Ohio IMSA GT iRacing info here

Esports

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/04/24/racers-esports-calendar-april-25-30/ RACER’s Esports calendar, April 25-30 - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home