RACER's Esports calendar, April 25-30

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|April 25
|1:04 p.m.
|Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Mid-Ohio
|RTI
|iRacing
|click here
|April 25
|2:30 p.m.
|IndyCar iRacing Challenge – COTA
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|NBCSN
|April 25
|5:00 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Watkins Glen
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|click here
|April 26
|7:45 a.m.
|SRO E-Sport GT Series – Silverstone
|GT
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|April 26
|1:00 p.m.
|NASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Talladega
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FOX/FS1
|April 26
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Laguna Seca
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|April 26
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Paul Ricard
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|April 26
|8:00 p.m.
|GR Supra GT Cup – Fuji
|Supra GT
|Gran Turismo Sport
|info here
|April 28
|7:00 p.m.
|FR Americas iRacing Invitational – Sebring
|FR Americas
|iRacing
|click here
|April 28
|8:00 p.m.
|World of Outlaws eDirt Shootout – Eldora
|WOO
|iRacing
|CBSSN/td>
|April 28
|9:00 p.m.
|NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series – Dover
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|info here
|April 29
|4:00 a.m.
|BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Montreal, Watkins Glen
|Supercars
|iRacing
|info here
|April 30
|6:00 p.m.
|IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Mid-Ohio
|IMSA GT
|iRacing
|info here
Comments