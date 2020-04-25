Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image courtesy of iRacing

Live stream: IndyCar iRacing Challenge - COTA

It’s Round 5 of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. This week, the series heads to the virtual Circuit of The Americas for the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge. The race broadcast will begin on Saturday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Also airs live on NBCSN.

 

