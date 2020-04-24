Carmel-By-The-Sea Concours On The Avenue suspended for 2020

Doug Friedman, founder of the long-running Carmel-By-The-Sea Concours On The Avenue, announced today that the Carmel-By-The-Sea’s city council would not issue a permit to allow the event to take place on August 11, 2020, due to concerns over the Wuhan Chinese flu pandemic. For many years the event has been part of a prestigious group of events that make up the area’s internationally known Monterey Peninsula 10-day collector car gathering known as Monterey Car Week.

The event supports the Carmel Foundation in their work to provide a wide variety of services to Monterey Peninsula seniors. Friedman says that he plans to bring the Concours back to the village August 10, 2021, if the proper permits are issued.

For more information visit www.carmelconcours.com.

Originally on VintageMotorsport.com.