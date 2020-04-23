Jeff Gordon set for NASCAR iRacing debut

Jeff Gordon is virtually coming out of retirement with an entry in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Talladega Superspeedway.

Gordon (pictured above with Chase Elliott) announced his entry Wednesday night on Fox Sports 1. Talladega will be the fifth race that NASCAR drivers have competed on in iRacing, keeping up with what would have been the NASCAR Cup Series schedule had it not been halted because of COVID-19.

The car number for Gordon is not yet known. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron — the winner of the last two virtual pro series races — uses the No. 24 as it is his number in the real world.

Sunday will be Gordon’s first start in the Pro Invitational Series. The four-time champion has been a part of the Fox broadcast for the last four sim races.

“Man, I’m going to give it a try,” said Gordon. “We’ve been trying to get me behind the wheel of one of these sim rigs, and I’m coming out of retirement, boys!”