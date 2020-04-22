Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images

SAFEisFAST: The mental edge

The latest how-to video in the Race Ready series from SAFEisFAST — the online resource for young racers — focuses on strengthening your mental game.

Mental mistakes lose races and having that special ability to focus and concentrate when the pressure’s really on, is what wins them. In the video below, top drivers from IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship — including Simon Pagenaud, Marco Andretti, Juan Pablo Montoya, Sebastian Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay – explain what gives them that mental edge.

