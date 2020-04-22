RACER's Esports calendar, April 22-26

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
April 20-24 5:00 p.m. Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge Toyota GR Supra RZ PS4 GTSport click here for info
April 22 4:00 a.m. BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Bathurst Supercars iRacing info here
April 25 1:04 p.m. Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Mid-Ohio RTI iRacing click here
April 25 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – COTA IndyCar iRacing NBCSN
April 25 TBA eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – COTA SCCA Club Racing iRacing TBA
April 26 7:45 a.m. SRO E-Sport GT Series – Silverstone GT Assetto Corsa click here
April 26 1:00p.m. NASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Talladega NASCAR iRacing FOX/FS1
April 26 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Laguna Seca Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
April 26 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Paul Ricard GT3 Assetto Corsa click here

