RACER's Esports calendar, April 22-26

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|April 20-24
|5:00 p.m.
|Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge
|Toyota GR Supra RZ
|PS4 GTSport
|click here for info
|April 22
|4:00 a.m.
|BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Bathurst
|Supercars
|iRacing
|info here
|April 25
|1:04 p.m.
|Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Mid-Ohio
|RTI
|iRacing
|click here
|April 25
|2:30 p.m.
|IndyCar iRacing Challenge – COTA
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|NBCSN
|April 25
|TBA
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – COTA
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|TBA
|April 26
|7:45 a.m.
|SRO E-Sport GT Series – Silverstone
|GT
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|April 26
|1:00p.m.
|NASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Talladega
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FOX/FS1
|April 26
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Laguna Seca
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|April 26
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Paul Ricard
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
