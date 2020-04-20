Hamilton reiterates wish to stay with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton insists he is with his dream team in Formula 1 and is not trying to move from Mercedes.

Both he and Sebastian Vettel are out of contract at the end of the season, and Hamilton has been linked with a move to Ferrari to replace Vettel after meeting with the Italian team’s chairman John Elkann late last year. However, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has since named Vettel as his first choice to retain his seat and the German said last week that he is keen to stay, leading to a press article that described Hamilton’s “dreams” of a switch being dashed – something the defending champion took exception to.

“First off, there is no ‘dream’ of a dash to another team,” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram account. “I am with my dream team. Second, there’s not a thing in my way, as I’m not trying to move. I’m with the people who have cared from day one. We are the best team!”

Although Vettel himself says there is a good chance his future will be decided before the first race of the season – whenever that eventually takes place – talks have yet to progress significantly given the fact that Ferrari has been focused on the current COVID-19 situation.

“First of all, the main priority after Australia is to understand what we are dealing with, which I think to some extent is still not quite clear in terms of the situation which is going on, ensuring the health of the employees, of Ferrari and so on,” Vettel said.

“Obviously Italy has been hit as one of the first countries in Europe. The natural focus was lying there. We still have some more time in the next weeks, by the looks of it, the first grand prix is not due for a while, unfortunately. For sure it will give us some time to cover some more ground in this regard.”