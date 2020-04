Tony Parella, CEO of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), has a video conference with his friend, IndyCar racing legend Al Unser Jr., in this episode of “Talks with Tony” presented by Hagerty.

Unser Jr. talks about what it was like growing up as an Unser, racing in and winning the Indianapolis 500, racing in SVRA’s Vintage Race of Champions (VROC) Series, and most importantly he introduces us to Lola Unser!