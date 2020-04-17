Steinbrenner tribute for Herta in Motegi iRacing

Colton Herta’s No. 88 Honda will pay tribute to Hank Steinbrenner during Saturday’s Firestone 175 IndyCar iRacing Challenge event on the Motegi oval in Japan. The father of Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Racing co-owner George Michael Steinbrenner IV, Steinbrenner passed earlier this week in Florida at the age of 63 after an extended period of declining health.

Steinbrenner’s initials will be carried on the No. 88’s flanks, and in honor of the co-owner and co-chairman of the New York Yankees, Herta’s car will run with the legendary baseball team’s blue and white pinstripes atop the sidepods featuring the entry’s primary sponsor, Capstone Turbines.

Firestone 175 entry list

“My dad was a massive racing fan and was Steinbrenner Racing’s biggest fan,” said George Steinbrenner IV. “He was so supportive of me and the team, so it’s special to be able to honor him with a livery — even in the virtual world. A massive thanks to Capstone as well for the collaboration in honoring his memory.”

All Andretti Autosport iRacing entries will carry the ‘HS’ logos for the Motegi event.

“Obviously it’s been a tough week for the whole Andretti Harding Steinbrenner team with the passing of Hank Steinbrenner,” said Herta. “Hank wanted to carry the Yankee tradition of winning into racing, and I’m really proud to be able to help honor him this weekend with our pin-striped Capstone livery as a tribute. We’ll be racing with heavy hearts and hoping for a great result to honor his name.”