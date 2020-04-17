Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 18-22

Zak Mauger/Motorsport Images

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 18-22

Esports

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 18-22

By 23 hours ago

By |

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
April 18 10:30 a.m. ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge In Support Of UNICEF Formula E rFactor 2 click here
April 18 1:04 p.m. Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Road America RTI iRacing click here
April 18 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Motegi IndyCar iRacing NBCSN
April 18 TBA eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – VIR SCCA Club Racing iRacing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxv_qPwAWM8
April 19 1:00 p.m. NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series – Richmond NASCAR iRacing FS1
April 19 1:00 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual GP – Shanghai F1 F1 2019 click here
April 19 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Laguna Seca Trans Am Assetto Corsa https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTransAmSeries
April 19 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Misano GT3 Assetto Corsa click here
April 20-24 5:00 p.m. Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge Toyota GR Supra RZ PS4 GTSport TBA
April 21 7:00 p.m. FR Americas iRacing Invitational – CTMP FR Americas iRacing click here
April 22 4:00 a.m. BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Bathurst Supercars iRacing info here

Esports

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home