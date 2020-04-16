The Week in IndyCar, April 16, with Arie Luyendyk
Image by IndyCar
The Week in IndyCar, April 16, with Arie Luyendyk
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
6 hours ago
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss a wide variety of topics on our listener-driven Q&A show.
Episode time stamps:
- Show open
- Arie Luyendyk conversation (starts at 4m29s)
- Life as a IndyCar driver-turned-IndyCar race steward (4m59s)
- Helping Dutch IndyCar rookie Rinus VeeKay (13m49s)
- Most frequent questions received (18m08s)
- Differences between 1990 and 1997 Indy 500 wins (19m52s)
- Thoughts on sim racing (31m49s)
- Driving the IMSA GTP Jaguar XJR-14 (35m55s)
- IROC memories (39m49s)
- Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort (42m35s)
- 1987 IndyCar season with Hemelgarn Racing (47m59s)
- Driving for Dick Simon (49m53s)
- Driving for Chip Ganassi (52m26s)
- Which driver has the best hair in racing? (1h00m45s)
Arie Luyendyk, IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
1hr
McLaren has acknowledged that the FIA will closely monitor its engine switch from Renault to Mercedes in 2021 in order to ensure no (…)
1hr
The French Grand Prix in June and the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August have both moved closer to being postponed due to restrictions (…)
4hr
Welcome to the RACER.com Guest Mailbag, where this week we’re pleased to welcome the Haas Formula 1 team up to Mailbag Towers. (…)
5hr
In the video conversation below, majority Trans Am Series owner and SVRA President and CEO Tony Parella talks with Willy T. Ribbs (…)
5hr
Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack and Regional SCCA Track Events lack class rules – and that rules! That’s not to say there (…)
7hr
Project cars are hard. Case in point, when we left off with our Classic American Muscle CAM-S twin-turbo V8 beast we were getting the (…)
17hr
Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge event set for the Twin Ring Motegi circuit will feature the return of Team Penske’s Helio (…)
17hr
Justin Haley has been really bored while racing has been on hiatus, so he was happy to sit down and chat for The Racing Writer’s Podcast. Now (…)
18hr
After “considerable deliberation and evaluation from a knowledgeable 12-person Selection Committee,” the much-anticipated letters of (…)
19hr
Following an overwhelmingly popular Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Esports pilot program that launched in March, Trans Am has (…)
Comments