The Week in IndyCar, April 16, with Arie Luyendyk

The Week in IndyCar, April 16, with Arie Luyendyk

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk returns to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss a wide variety of topics on our listener-driven Q&A show.

Episode time stamps:

  • Show open
  • Arie Luyendyk conversation (starts at 4m29s)
  • Life as a IndyCar driver-turned-IndyCar race steward (4m59s)
  • Helping Dutch IndyCar rookie Rinus VeeKay (13m49s)
  • Most frequent questions received (18m08s)
  • Differences between 1990 and 1997 Indy 500 wins (19m52s)
  • Thoughts on sim racing (31m49s)
  • Driving the IMSA GTP Jaguar XJR-14 (35m55s)
  • IROC memories (39m49s)
  • Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort (42m35s)
  • 1987 IndyCar season with Hemelgarn Racing (47m59s)
  • Driving for Dick Simon (49m53s)
  • Driving for Chip Ganassi (52m26s)
  • Which driver has the best hair in racing? (1h00m45s)

