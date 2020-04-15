WeatherTech Raceway finalizing agreement with new volunteer association

After the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula was removed last November from its longtime operation of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the change also ended SCRAMP’s oversight of volunteers for the track’s events.

According to a story in the April 10 Monterey Herald, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s management is in the process of finalizing an agreement that outlines how a new Laguna Seca Volunteer Association will be organized and managed. Citing an informational notice the newspaper received Thursday, the story said the new volunteer organization will include many longtime volunteers with years of experience in helping run racing events at the iconic raceway, as well as new volunteers. With other service clubs and organizations, the volunteer association will “play a primary role in the execution of the major events throughout the racing season,” the notice said.

Former SCRAMP volunteer Dennis Farber will serve as president of the new volunteer association, which will be overseen by a volunteer coordinator and Laguna Seca President and General Manager John Narigi and his management team. The association will be charged with helping maintain key services such as security, vehicle control, concessions and guest services.

