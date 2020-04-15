Magnussen ‘would love’ to race in IndyCar after F1

Kevin Magnussen says he would love to get the chance to race in IndyCar later in his career after Formula 1.

The Haas driver came extremely close to joining the IndyCar series in 2015 when he was McLaren reserve driver, but a call-up to replace the injured Fernando Alonso in the season-opener in Melbourne scuppered those plans. Answering questions from RACER readers as part of a special edition Haas F1 Guest Mailbag to be published on Thursday, Magnussen was asked if he would ever race in the series in future and appears to be on board.

“I’ve always had a passion for IndyCar,” Magnussen said. “I’ve always had a passion for all racing series, but certainly IndyCar has been something I’ve had an interest in since my dad raced in it. (ED: Jan Magnussen ran in CART in 1996 and 1999). I think the series is very cool, and I think the tracks they go to are incredible. I would certainly love to do it one day. Hopefully I’ll get a chance. It’s a yes!”

Magnussen also highlighted some legendary IndyCar venues as circuits F1 doesn’t race at that he wants to drive on. And while the Dane was asked about the potential for him to head to the United States, his team principal Guenther Steiner faced plenty of your questions about the prospect of Haas ever running an American driver, in particular Josef Newgarden.

