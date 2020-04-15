IndyCar Motegi iRace adds Kyle Busch, Castroneves, VeeKay

Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge event set for the Twin Ring Motegi circuit will feature the return of Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves, who scored the final win on the Japanese oval in 2010, and the debut of reigning NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch.

Busch will carry the colors of his energy drink as the primary sponsor, and with Toyota as the Nevada native’s partner at Joe Gibbs Racing, he will join Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin in racing a brandless Dallara DW12. McLaughlin, back-to-back champion for Ford in Australian Supercars, has raced and won in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge without the Chevy badging seen on his teammates’ cars.

Castroneves was proud to show off his Pennzoil-liveried Dallara DW12-Chevy he’ll sim race.

Look at this beauty! That's the @Pennzoil livery I'll be @iRacing Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) on the Twin Ring Motegi oval. Can't wait! @PenskeESports Essa é a pintura do carro que vou correr no iRacing – Sábado, 15:30pm, a pista vai ser o oval de Motegi, Japão. Bora lá! pic.twitter.com/z0SMuVISju — Helio Castroneves (@h3lio) April 15, 2020

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal shared in the livery enthusiasm by revealing a new iRacing design for his Honda-powered entry.

.@GrahamRahal is making his virtual return to @motegi_official Saturday. 🇯🇵 In three @IndyCar starts there, his best finish came in 2009 when he started 5th & finished 3rd. #ironic We can’t wait to get the @FifthThird @HondaRacing_HPD on track.#TurnsforTroops #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/7PC15iif51 — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) April 15, 2020

Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Rinus VeeKay will also make his IndyCar iRacing challenge debut, joining at Round 4 with teammate Conor Daly and team owner Ed Carpenter.

Welcomet to the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge @rinusveekay https://t.co/DtH5icE7PR — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 15, 2020

The NTT IndyCar Series’ farewell at Motegi came in 2011, with the race held on the Honda-owned facility’s road course, which saw Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon capture the victory.

NBC Sports will air the Motegi IndyCar iRacing Challenge live this Saturday on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET.