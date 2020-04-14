Craw joins PMH board of directors

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH), the owner of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and majority owner of the Trans Am presented by Pirelli Series, today announced that international motorsports industry executive Nick Craw has joined its board of directors.

Craw has vast experience in the sport, including time as a professional driver across a variety of disciplines with two IMSA championships, and as an industry executive, most notably as President and CEO of the Automobile Competition Committee of the United States (ACCUS-FIA), and simultaneously as FIA Senate President from 2009-2017. Craw was also the longest-serving President & CEO of SCCA (17 years).

Craw joins successful NASCAR executive Jim Cassidy, who held senior-level positions in America’s premier motorsports company from 2000 through 2018, on the PMH board. Cassidy joined the board last year. He also worked with NASCAR for eight years in the capacity of senior legal assistant representing the firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca, and Lewin, LLP, from 1992 – 2000.

“I am very excited to have Nick join our board,” said Tony Parella, owner of PMH. “His experience at the highest levels of American and international motorsports will be invaluable in helping to guide us well into the future. His network is vast and you will find no industry executive who is more widely respected.”

“I am pleased to be a part of Parella Motorsports Holdings and have watched Tony Parella unfold his vision,” said Craw.

“I know exciting and big things are ahead for this organization and I look forward to contributing to their success. Tony and his team have carved out a genuinely unique market positioning with his SpeedTour brand, which includes SVRA, VROC (Vintage Race of Champions) and the revitalized Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. I am convinced the trajectory of these businesses will push them into the mainstream motorsports conversation.”