RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 14-19

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events:
|Day
|Time
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|April 14
|7:00 p.m.
|FR Americas iRacing Invitational – Barber
|FR Americas
|iRacing
|click here
|April 14
|9:00 p.m.
|NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series – Richmond
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|info here
|April 15
|4:00 a.m.
|BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Silverstone, Barcelona
|Supercars
|iRacing
|info here
|April 18
|1:04 p.m.
|Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Road America
|RTI
|iRacing
|click here
|April 18
|4:00 p.m.
|IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Random Draw Track
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|NBCSN
|April 18
|TBA
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – VIR
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|TBA
|April 19
|1:00 p.m.
|NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series – Richmond
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FS1
|April 19
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Misano
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
