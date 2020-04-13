Larson suspended indefinitely over racial slur

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Cup Series driver Kyle Larson for the racial slur he used Sunday night during an iRacing event, and has ordered the Chip Ganassi Racing driver to attend sensitivity training.

Larson dropped the N-word on his radio during an iRacing session. It was broadcast live on Twitch, and heard by fellow drivers and Twitch users.

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” said a NASCAR statement. “Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

In a statement from Chip Ganassi Racing, the organization said Larson is suspended without pay.

Larson was issued the same penalty as that received by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements in 2013. Clements used a racial slur while in the company of a reporter at Daytona International Speedway, although it was not during a formal interview or recorded. Clements was ultimately benched for two races while he completed sensitivity training.