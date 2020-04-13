Larson apologizes for racial slur

In a 42-second video clip posted on social media, Kyle Larson has apologized for using the N-word on his in-game communication during an iRacing event.

Larson uttered the racial slur Sunday night while preparing for the Monza Madness event organized by fellow driver Landon Cassill. The comment was livestreamed publicly on Twitch, where it was heard by drivers and viewers.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has subsequently been suspended by both NASCAR and his team, and will also have to participate in sensitivity training.

“Hey, I just want to say I’m sorry,” Larson said in the video. “Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never ever be said, and there’s no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say, and I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African-American community.

“I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that. But I just wanted to let you all know how sorry I am, and I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times. Thank you.”