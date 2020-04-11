Live stream: GT Rivals Esports Round 1 at Laguna Seca

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

GT Rivals Esports Invitational brings together SRO America’s top pros in  a battle for virtual glory. Catch all the action here at 3 p.m. ET this Sunday from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to win prizes from our partners. #GTRivals

