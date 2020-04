Vintage Indy Registry’s Mike Lashmett confirmed that after speaking further with WWT Raceway, the Registry’s April 18 Icebreaker Test has been postponed to an as-yet-undetermined date.

He also confirmed that the third annual Open Wheel Icons event will take place Aug. 28-30 as a companion event to the IndyCar Bommarito 500 weekend that follows the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Originally on VintageMotorsport.com