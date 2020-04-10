The Week In IndyCar, April 10, with Scott McLaughlin

Two-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin pays his first visit to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss his upcoming debut in the series for Team Penske, success in iRacing, the Bathurst 1000, and more on our listener-driven Q&A show.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.