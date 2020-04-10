The Week In IndyCar, April 10, with Scott McLaughlin

Two-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin pays his first visit to The Week In IndyCar show to discuss his upcoming debut in the series for Team Penske, success in iRacing, the Bathurst 1000, and more on our listener-driven Q&A show.
Episode time stamps:
Show opening
Scott McLaughlin conversation (starts at 4m22s)
Michigan IndyCar iRacing preparation (5m44s)
Teammate Will Power’s hilarious iRacing commentary (8m35s)
iRacing continued (10m56s)
Australian Supercars (14m38s)
Holden’s upcoming Supercars exit (18m59s)
Choosing IndyCar over NASCAR (20m56s)
Insane travel (29m39s)
IndyCar chassis setup preferences (33m50s)
When he might race in IndyCar (38m23s)
Anger from Ford Supercars fans at driving a Chevy-powered Indy car (40m59s)
Perfect New Zealand circuit for hosting an IndyCar race (42m24s)
Penske Games (43m57s)
