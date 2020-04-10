RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 10-12

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|April 11
|12:00 p.m.
|The Race All-Star Series – Sebring
|Vintage F1
|rFactor 2
|ESPN2
|April 11
|1:04 p.m.
|Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – IMS road course
|RTI
|iRacing
|click here
|April 11
|2:30 p.m.
|IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Michigan
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|NBCSN
|April 11
|5:00 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Sebring
|SCCA Club Racing
|iRacing
|click here
|April 11
|6:00pm
|Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course World Cup presented by General Tire
|Off-road
|iRacing
|TBA
|April 12
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Laguna Seca
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
Comments