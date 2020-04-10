Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 10-12

Zak Mauger/Motorsports Images

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 10-12

Esports

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 10-12

By 15 hours ago

By |

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
April 11 12:00 p.m. The Race All-Star Series – Sebring Vintage F1 rFactor 2 ESPN2
April 11 1:04 p.m. Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – IMS road course RTI iRacing click here
April 11 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Michigan IndyCar iRacing NBCSN
April 11 5:00 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Sebring SCCA Club Racing iRacing click here
April 11 6:00pm Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course World Cup presented by General Tire Off-road iRacing TBA
April 12 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Laguna Seca GT3 Assetto Corsa click here

, Esports

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/04/09/racers-esports-race-calendar-april-10-12/ RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 10-12 - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home